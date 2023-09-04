Over 600 Buses To Ferry Villagers To Attend Mnangagwa Inauguration

There will be at least three buses per constituency to transport people to the National Sports Stadium. [Local Government minister] July Moyo is responsible for transport logistics. He can shed more light.

When contacted for comment by NewsDay, Moyo referred questions to the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Meanwhile, ZANU PF political commissar Mike Bimha said the buses will ferry all interested citizens regardless of political affiliation. He said:

ZANU PF provincial chairpersons will have their own logistical arrangements in terms of transport to ferry people to the inauguration.

Several heads of State will send representatives to Mnangagwa’s inauguration, with only a few regional leaders attending in person.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi and Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi are the heads of State expected to attend the event.

Rwanda President Paul Kagame will be represented by Senate President François Xavier Kalinda, while Belarus will be represented by its deputy Prime minister.

Tanzania’s Prime Minister will be representing the country, while Nigeria will be represented by its Vice President Kashim Shettima.

China will be represented by its Vice President and Kenya will be represented by its prime Cabinet secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

