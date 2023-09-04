SA NGO Court Application To Stop Deportation Of ZEP Holders | Full Statement

In this case, the risk arises that the expiry date of the ZEP could be run down by running out the appeal process – meaning that there would be no real relief to be granted ZEP holders if that is the Courts’ ultimate determination.

HSF approached the Minister asking that he agree to observe the protections extended to ZEP holders pending the conclusion of the appeal process. This was refused. It is on this basis that HSF approaches the court.

Shadowy organisations now seek deliberately to misrepresent the HSF’s application – misrepresentations that began circulating online, surprisingly, less than one day after HSF had filed its papers with the parties.

These deliberate misrepresentations are more than mischievous. They look to endanger the staff of HSF, all of whom are South African.

Even more sinisterly, they provide a vivid demonstration of what the Economist magazine this week called “paranoid nationalism.”

These blatant misrepresentations come hard on the heels of incendiary attempts to heap the blame for last week’s devastating fire in Johannesburg’s city centre, in which so many died and were injured, not on those truly responsible but absurdly on NGOs.

No one should have to be reminded of the role that NGOs have played in this country in securing rights and fighting against corruption and malfeasance.

Coordinated attempts to discredit NGOs and erode the public’s trust through lies and misrepresentation are an attack on democracy itself.

