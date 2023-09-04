Warriors Beat Namibia On Return To International Football

Zimbabwe twice took the lead, but the Brave Warriors fought back to restore parity.

The Warriors struck first through Mthokozisi Msebe who slotted home from inside the box in the 2nd minute.

However, Zimbabwe were pegged back through an Eliakim equaliser for the Brave Warriors in the 33rd minute.

The Warriors retook the lead in the 36th minute through a strike by Farai Banda.

Zimbabwe failed to preserve their lead as Edward Kambanda capitalised on some poor defending to bring Namibia to level terms for a second time.

Probably fatigue had taken its toll on the Zimbabweans as the players were in action for their respective clubs in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League on Saturday and Sunday.

Despite Walter Musona’s failure to convert his penalty, Zimbabwe were not to be denied victory as Namibia twice hit the crossbar.

Veteran coach Sunday “Mhofu” Chidzambga and Sheasham head coach Lizwe Sweswe were in charge of the Warriors.

