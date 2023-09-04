Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwean Embassy In SA Opens Hotline For Use During Emergencies

5 minutes ago
Mon, 04 Sep 2023 09:49:35 GMT
The Zimbabwean embassy in South Africa has established a hotline at the Johannesburg consulate for use by Zimbabweans during emergencies.

In a public notice issued on 31 August, Zimbabwe consul general in Johannesburg Eria Phiri said the hotline is open round the clock for use during floods, accidents, and other emergencies. Reads the notice:

Please be advised that the following number has been set up as the Consulate’s hotline and can only be used in emergencies such as accidents, floods etc;

HOTLINE: +27664873806

The hotline is open 24/7.

For further interaction with the Consulate on all issues of mutual interest, you can also use the following official channels;

Facebook page: Zimbabwe Consulate Boeing Road Bedfordview

Twitter: Zimbabweconsulatejhb

WhatsApp: +27828249435

Email: admin@zimbabweconsulate.co.za

Website: www.zimbabweconsulate.co.za

