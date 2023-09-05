ZANU PF Officials Expect President Mnangagwa To Improve Living Standards In His Last Term

The president believes in blending the old generation and the younger, so I anticipate the appointment of young and vibrant Ministers. This expectation is also strengthened by the fact that ZANU PF fielded several young candidates in the National Assembly elections. Additionally, I believe the president will continue his efforts in engaging and re-engaging with various stakeholders. Locally, he has already initiated dialogue with political actors through POLAD (Political Actors Dialogue). While it is unlikely that members of opposition parties will be included in his Cabinet due to ideological differences, losing candidates who genuinely care about the well-being of Zimbabweans will certainly have the president’s attention. He seeks individuals who share his vision and ideology, although he is not limited in his choices. If he believes someone outside his party is suitable for a Cabinet position, he is free to make that decision.

Jones Musara, a member of ZANU PF and Varakashi for ED chief, reiterated the sentiments expressed by his fellow party members. He emphasized his expectation for a speedy provision of public goods and services. He said:

I anticipate an accelerated provision of essential services to meet the needs of Zimbabweans. These needs encompass access to healthcare, clean water, employment opportunities, and an improvement in salaries.

He also expressed his expectation for Zimbabwe to maintain its path of re-engagement and restore normal relations with other nations. Zimbabwe faced isolation at the beginning of the millennium due to the “controversial land reform program,” which resulted in the displacement of numerous white farmers.

Following years of isolation, Zimbabwe, under Mnangagwa’s leadership, has sought to mend ties with Western partners. However, his second term commences amidst ongoing economic challenges, such as an 80% devaluation of the Zim dollar and frozen international funding. The absence of foreign assistance is likely to perpetuate Zimbabwe’s economic difficulties, leaving millions uncertain about their future.

Furthermore, the limited number of world leaders congratulating Mnangagwa on his victory in the 2023 presidential election exacerbates the situation. Only three African presidents, including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, attended the inauguration and swearing-in ceremony held at the National Sports Stadium on Monday.

Nelson Chamisa, leader of the opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) party, called for a fresh vote, claiming that the election was flawed. However, his party chose not to legally challenge the results, allowing for President Mnangagwa’s inauguration. Mnangagwa urged the opposition to seek legal remedies, defending the validity of the vote and warning against the spread of chaos, with a threat of crackdowns. Chamisa referred to the preliminary report by the SADC observer mission, which highlighted the election’s failure to meet regional and international standards. The EU observer mission also said while the voting itself was peaceful, significant delays in ballot paper distribution tainted the process, leading to accusations of opposition voter suppression.

