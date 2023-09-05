ZANU PF Officials Expect President Mnangagwa To Improve Living Standards In His Last Term

ZANU PF Officials Expect President Mnangagwa To Improve Living Standards In His Last Term6 minutes ago
ZANU PF officials have expressed their expectations for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s second term, emphasising a focus on improving the lives of the public. Tafadzwa Mugwadi, the recently elected Member of Parliament for the Buhera West constituency, spoke to Pindula News during the inauguration and swearing-in ceremony of President Mnangagwa. Mugwadi highlighted several key areas for transformation, including people’s lives, infrastructure development, tourism, and the economy. He said:
We anticipate that our country will make significant progress towards President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2023 which aims to improve the lives of our people, enhance our infrastructure to match regional standards, combat drug abuse, and ensure food security through the programs implemented by President Mnangagwa. I believe the tourism sector will experience notable growth. Furthermore, I expect there to be tolerance, unity, and peace among all participants in the harmonised elections, both winners and losers. The presence of former Vice Presidents Joice Mujuru and Cde Phelekezela Mphoko, and former First Lady Grace Mugabe and her family at the event serves as evidence of the unity among Zimbabweans and their commitment to these values.
Takudzwa Gambiza, an Urban Development Corporation (Udcorp) board member and former ZICOSU president, said he expects to see more youthful faces occupying senior government positions. He told Pindula News:
The president believes in blending the old generation and the younger, so I anticipate the appointment of young and vibrant Ministers. This expectation is also strengthened by the fact that ZANU PF fielded several young candidates in the National Assembly elections. Additionally, I believe the president will continue his efforts in engaging and re-engaging with various stakeholders. Locally, he has already initiated dialogue with political actors through POLAD (Political Actors Dialogue). While it is unlikely that members of opposition parties will be included in his Cabinet due to ideological differences, losing candidates who genuinely care about the well-being of Zimbabweans will certainly have the president’s attention. He seeks individuals who share his vision and ideology, although he is not limited in his choices. If he believes someone outside his party is suitable for a Cabinet position, he is free to make that decision.
Jones Musara, a member of ZANU PF and Varakashi for ED chief, reiterated the sentiments expressed by his fellow party members. He emphasized his expectation for a speedy provision of public goods and services. He said:
I anticipate an accelerated provision of essential services to meet the needs of Zimbabweans. These needs encompass access to healthcare, clean water, employment opportunities, and an improvement in salaries.
He also expressed his expectation for Zimbabwe to maintain its path of re-engagement and restore normal relations with other nations. Zimbabwe faced isolation at the beginning of the millennium due to the “controversial land reform program,” which resulted in the displacement of numerous white farmers.
Following years of isolation, Zimbabwe, under Mnangagwa’s leadership, has sought to mend ties with Western partners. However, his second term commences amidst ongoing economic challenges, such as an 80% devaluation of the Zim dollar and frozen international funding. The absence of foreign assistance is likely to perpetuate Zimbabwe’s economic difficulties, leaving millions uncertain about their future.
Furthermore, the limited number of world leaders congratulating Mnangagwa on his victory in the 2023 presidential election exacerbates the situation. Only three African presidents, including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, attended the inauguration and swearing-in ceremony held at the National Sports Stadium on Monday.
Nelson Chamisa, leader of the opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) party, called for a fresh vote, claiming that the election was flawed. However, his party chose not to legally challenge the results, allowing for President Mnangagwa’s inauguration. Mnangagwa urged the opposition to seek legal remedies, defending the validity of the vote and warning against the spread of chaos, with a threat of crackdowns. Chamisa referred to the preliminary report by the SADC observer mission, which highlighted the election’s failure to meet regional and international standards. The EU observer mission also said while the voting itself was peaceful, significant delays in ballot paper distribution tainted the process, leading to accusations of opposition voter suppression.