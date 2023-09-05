Zimbabwean Scientist Dr. Phylis Makurunje Leads A Team Developing Nuclear-Powered Rockets At A University In Wales

8 minutes ago

Zimbabwean scientist Dr. Phylis Makurunje is leading a team at Bangor University Nuclear Futures Institute in Wales to develop a nuclear system for powering rockets. The technology aims to significantly reduce travel time to Mars, potentially cutting it from nine months to four to six months. The team is also working on nuclear fuel cells, the size of poppy seeds, to provide energy for sustaining life on the Moon, supporting NASA’s goal of establishing a lunar outpost by 2030.

The university intends to test the nuclear fuel in the coming months. The microgenerators developed for the Moon could also have applications on Earth, such as providing electricity in disaster-stricken areas.

Dr. Makuranje, a graduate of the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), stated that the new technology has the potential to reduce the travel time to Mars by almost 50%. She told BBC News:

