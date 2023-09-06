PICTURES: Bulawayo's All CCC Council Sworn In At City Hall

PICTURES: Bulawayo's All CCC Council Sworn In At City Hall5 minutes ago
Bulawayo councillors, including former Education Minister David Coltart of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), were sworn in during a ceremony at Bulawayo City Hall on September 6, 2023. David Coltart is expected to become the new mayor, with Dumisani Nkomo as his deputy.
The swearing-in ceremony of the 29 Councillors in Bulawayo was led by Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube and Chamber Secretary Mrs Sikhangele Zhou. The opposition party CCC won all seats in the city’s 29 wards. The councillors’ names and affiliations are as follows:
– Ward 1: SHEPHERED SITHOLE (CCC)
– Ward 2: ADRIAN MOYO (CCC)
– Ward 3: MXOLISI MHLANGA (CCC)
– Ward 4: DAVID COLTART (CCC)
– Ward 5: OCTAVIOUS DUMISANI NKOMO (CCC)
– Ward 6: NKOSINATHI MPOFU (CCC)
– Ward 7: THANDIWE MOYO (CCC)
– Ward 8: EDWIN NDLOVU (CCC)
– Ward 9: MABUTHO DONALDSON (CCC)
– Ward 10: KHALIZANI NDLOVU (CCC)
– Ward 11: SUSAN SITHOLE (CCC)
– Ward 12: MUZIWABO MASUKU (CCC)
– Ward 13: LOVEMORE MWINDE (CCC)
– Ward 14: DUMISANI NETHA (CCC)
– Ward 15: ASHTON MHLANGA (CCC)
– Ward 16: GREATER GUMEDE (CCC)
– Ward 17: SIKHULULEKILE MOYO (CCC)
– Ward 18: TAKUNDA MADZANA (CCC)
– Ward 19: MUPANDWE LAWRENCE (CCC)
– Ward 20: SIMBARASHE DUBE (CCC)
– Ward 21: TINEVIMBO MAPHOSA (CCC)
– Ward 22: THOBEKA MOYO (CCC)
– Ward 23: INTOMBIZODWA KHUMALO (CCC)
– Ward 24: ARNOLD BATIRAI (CCC)
– Ward 25: ALECK NDLOVU (CCC)
– Ward 26: IMPUMELELO MOYO (CCC)
– Ward 27: LIZZY SIBANDA (CCC)
– Ward 28: INTANDOYENKOSI NDLOVU (CCC)
– Ward 29: ROYINI SEKETE (CCC)
This is happening as the CCC party has taken a stand against the outcome of the 23-24 August harmonised elections, claiming they lacked fairness, freedom, and credibility. Consequently, the party, led by Nelson Chamisa, has demanded fresh elections.