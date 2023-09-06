PICTURES: Bulawayo's All CCC Council Sworn In At City Hall

5 minutes ago

Bulawayo councillors, including former Education Minister David Coltart of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), were sworn in during a ceremony at Bulawayo City Hall on September 6, 2023. David Coltart is expected to become the new mayor, with Dumisani Nkomo as his deputy.

The swearing-in ceremony of the 29 Councillors in Bulawayo was led by Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube and Chamber Secretary Mrs Sikhangele Zhou. The opposition party CCC won all seats in the city’s 29 wards. The councillors’ names and affiliations are as follows:

