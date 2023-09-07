CCC Spokesperson Mkwananzi On The Run As Police Offer Reward For His Arrest

8 minutes ago

Promise Dalubuhle Mkwananzi, the spokesperson of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has stated that he is on the run after police offered a reward for information on his whereabouts. In a statement seen by Pindula News, Mkwananzi, formerly a leader of the Tajamuka/Sesijikile campaign, claimed that the police targeted him for criticising what he viewed as a fraudulent election. He said:

Following protracted efforts to get me detained for no crime other than speaking out against a SHAM election, I have summarily left the country. I will continue to do my work & fight for change from my new station until the Zimbabwean crisis has been resolved which is not long, trust me. Once again, I wish to reiterate that I have no pending cases with the Police. I was cleared of all the flimsy charges previously placed against me. My resolve to fight for change runs deeper than they can imagine. Let us remain peaceful, vigilant & focused on ensuring that Zimbabwe holds a fresh, free & election. Revolutionary love to all of you my friends. May God forever bless & protect you & your families until President @nelsonchamisa takes his rightful throne #FreshElectionsZW

His statement came after the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) had issued a public appeal for information on his whereabouts. Police also said they were looking for Clayd Mashozhera and Noel Munhuweyi. According to a statement seen by Pindula News, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the police spokesperson, has stated that Mkwananzi failed to attend court proceedings and a warrant of arrest has been issued against him.

