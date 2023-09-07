CCC Spokesperson Mkwananzi On The Run As Police Offer Reward For His Arrest

CCC Spokesperson Mkwananzi On The Run As Police Offer Reward For His Arrest8 minutes ago
Promise Dalubuhle Mkwananzi, the spokesperson of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has stated that he is on the run after police offered a reward for information on his whereabouts. In a statement seen by Pindula News, Mkwananzi, formerly a leader of the Tajamuka/Sesijikile campaign, claimed that the police targeted him for criticising what he viewed as a fraudulent election. He said:
Following protracted efforts to get me detained for no crime other than speaking out against a SHAM election, I have summarily left the country. I will continue to do my work & fight for change from my new station until the Zimbabwean crisis has been resolved which is not long, trust me. Once again, I wish to reiterate that I have no pending cases with the Police. I was cleared of all the flimsy charges previously placed against me. My resolve to fight for change runs deeper than they can imagine. Let us remain peaceful, vigilant & focused on ensuring that Zimbabwe holds a fresh, free & election. Revolutionary love to all of you my friends. May God forever bless & protect you & your families until President @nelsonchamisa takes his rightful throne #FreshElectionsZW
His statement came after the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) had issued a public appeal for information on his whereabouts. Police also said they were looking for Clayd Mashozhera and Noel Munhuweyi. According to a statement seen by Pindula News, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the police spokesperson, has stated that Mkwananzi failed to attend court proceedings and a warrant of arrest has been issued against him.
Mkwananzi faces charges related to the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act. Additionally, Mashozhera and Munhuweyi are wanted in connection with allegations of assault and malicious damage to property. The ZRP has offered a reward of USD$1000 for credible information leading to the arrest of the suspects.