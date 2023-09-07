Dr Gugulethu Ncube Denied Threatening Lawyer Rex Midzi For Representing Kasukuwere

These lies spread by @RexMidzi are not only an attack to my person. This is a substantiation of what Nevers Mumba said about ZANUPF. Bear in mind that this Rex of a sellout is/was in Zambia with Kasukuwere n team. This is not a coincidence…. Way forward, l challenge Rex to open a criminal case so that @SAPoliceService can investigate this. I challenge him to post the case number here in public. Let’s clear Zimbabwe n ZANUPF from this. People are used to getting away with such damning lies. I will be waiting for these details @RexMidzi. Be the man you claim to be, Rex. Let’s see @Hon_Kasukuwere telling his so called legal advisor to do the right thing n not be a coward.

In response to a picture posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Midzi, where he alleged that Ncube had threatened him, it should be noted that Ncube has denied the accusations.

Midzi had earlier posted the picture above on X (formerly Twitter) claiming that Ncube had sent him a death threat and urged those in South Africa to raise awareness about the situation. He also suggested that Ncube might be collaborating with unscrupulous individuals. He said:

SOS @DrGugu_Ncube has confirmed it.. She has fired the warning shot of death. She claims to have been sent with this death message for me. Those in SA please make the proverbial NOISE . I know Dr Isaac Moyo to be a good man. Surely she’s working with rougues.

He also penned an open letter to President Emmerson Mnangagwa asking him to intervene. He said:

Dear President @edmnangagwa I am now very afraid. Below (in reference to the WhatsApp chat in the picture attached above) is a death threat from a woman who says she works for you and close to DG Moyo. She has come with a message to say I will die like my ‘ father’ if I work with @Hon_Kasukuwere. It is my right to support him. Help

Some social media users have emphasised the importance of treating the alleged threats seriously and advised Midzi to report the matter to the appropriate authorities.

