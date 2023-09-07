Pick n Pay Founder Raymond Ackerman Has Died

Together with his wife Wendy, Raymond Ackerman established Pick n Pay in 1967 by acquiring four stores in Cape Town. Over the following 56 years, the retail group expanded to include more than 2,000 stores in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Nigeria, Eswatini, and Lesotho.

Aside from his business ventures, Ackerman engaged in various notable endeavours. He initiated 26 battles against the government on petrol price reductions, although he did not emerge victorious. In 1989, he joined a group of businessmen in calling for the release of Nelson Mandela during a meeting with then-President FW de Klerk.

In 2004, Raymond Ackerman established the Raymond Ackerman Academy for Entrepreneurial Development in collaboration with UCT and later the University of Johannesburg. The academy has empowered numerous aspiring entrepreneurs.

Having retired from the board of Pick n Pay Stores Limited in 2010, Raymond and Wendy assumed the role of honorary life presidents. Ackerman, an alumnus of Bishops Diocesan College, served as the president and patron of the Old Diocesan Union. He was bestowed with seven honorary doctorates from local and international universities.

Raymond Ackerman is survived by his wife Wendy, their children Gareth, Kathy, Suzanne, and Jonathan, as well as twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Tags

Leave a Comment