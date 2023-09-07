Police Hunting For CCC Spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi

Clayd Mashozhera and Noel Mhunhuweyi are facing three counts of Assault and Malicious Damage to Property after allegedly beating four complainants and setting their vehicle on fire in Sunningdale, Harare on 23rd August 2023.

A reward of USD$1000-00 (cash) is being offered to anyone who supplies credible information leading to the location and subsequent arrest of the suspects.

Members of the public with information should feel free to contact Zimbabwe Republic Police National Complaints Desk on 0242-703631 or WhatsApp number 0712 800 197 or Criminal Investigations Department Law and Order Harare on 0242- 753411 or 756688.

