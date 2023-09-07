Pindula|Search Pindula
Police Hunting For CCC Spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi

3 minutes ago
Thu, 07 Sep 2023 18:41:43 GMT
Police Hunting For CCC Spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is hunting for Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson, Promise Dalubuhle Mkwananzi, Clayd Mashozhera and Noel Munhuweyi. In a statement seen by Pindula News, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Mkwananzi defaulted court proceedings and was duly issued with a warrant of arrest. He said:

POLICE APPEAL FOR INFORMATION ON THE LOCATION OF PROMISE MKWANANZI, CLAYD MASHOZHERA AN NOEL MUNHUWEYI.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police seeks information in connection with the current location of Promise Dalubuhle Mkwananzi, Clayd Mashozhera and Noel Munhuweyi.

Promise Dalubuhle Mkwananzi is facing two counts of contravening section 22 (2) (e) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23 and contravening section 187 (1)(b) as read with subsection 36 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law(Codification and Reform) Chapter 9:23. The suspect defaulted court proceedings and was duly issued with a warrant of arrest under Harare Central CR 2627/07/19 and Harare Magistrate Court CRB 12115/19.

Clayd Mashozhera and Noel Mhunhuweyi are facing three counts of Assault and Malicious Damage to Property after allegedly beating four complainants and setting their vehicle on fire in Sunningdale, Harare on 23rd August 2023.

A reward of USD$1000-00 (cash) is being offered to anyone who supplies credible information leading to the location and subsequent arrest of the suspects.

Members of the public with information should feel free to contact Zimbabwe Republic Police National Complaints Desk on 0242-703631 or WhatsApp number 0712 800 197 or Criminal Investigations Department Law and Order Harare on 0242- 753411 or 756688.

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)Promise MkwananziZimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)

