Chiwenga, Mohadi Reappointed Vice Presidents

7 minutes ago

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reappointed Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi as the two Vice Presidents of Zimbabwe.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at State House in Harare on Friday morning before Chief Justice Luke Malaba.

Mohadi resigned from his post on 1 March 2021 in the wake of damning immoral allegations which dogged him towards the end of February 2021.

