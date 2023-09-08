Harare Man (28) In Court For Marital Rape

Along the way, he demanded to be intimate with her in the bush but she refused.

The accused allegedly forced himself on his wife without her consent.

After the act, they went home and the complainant narrated her ordeal to the landlord.

The man allegedly begged her not to report him to police.

However, on 4 August this year, the wife reported the matter to police following a domestic dispute.

Marital rape refers to any non-consensual sexual activity within a marriage or intimate partnership.

It is a violation of human rights, personal autonomy, and bodily integrity.

