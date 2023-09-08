Harare Man (28) In Court For Marital Rape

Harare Man (28) In Court For Marital Rape5 minutes ago
A-28-year-old man was hauled before the Harare Magistrates Court recently facing a marital rape charge, reported NewsDay.
The accused, who cannot be named to protect the dignity of the victim, was granted US$20 bail by magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa and ordered to return to court on 31 October for trial.
Prosecuting, Pardon Dziva said on 18 July 2023 at 8 PM, the accused was walking with his wife to their residence in Kuwadzana 3 New Stands.
Along the way, he demanded to be intimate with her in the bush but she refused.
The accused allegedly forced himself on his wife without her consent.
After the act, they went home and the complainant narrated her ordeal to the landlord.
The man allegedly begged her not to report him to police.
However, on 4 August this year, the wife reported the matter to police following a domestic dispute.
Marital rape refers to any non-consensual sexual activity within a marriage or intimate partnership.
It is a violation of human rights, personal autonomy, and bodily integrity.
More: Pindula News