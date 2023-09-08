OK Zimbabwe Opens First Bon Marché Store Out Of Harare

5 minutes ago

The OK Zimbabwe Group celebrated the opening of its first-ever Bon Marché store outside of Harare this past weekend in Marondera.

The opening celebrations, hosted within the town located 60km outside of Harare, included supplier promotions, free toll gate passes, product sampling and several US$20 vouchers issued to lucky individuals.

The Bon Marché Marondera store becomes the 9th supermarket within the company’s flagship high-end Bon Marché brand offering and the first new store built outside of Harare’s affluent Northern suburbs.

