PSL 2023 Matchday 22 Fixtures, Dynamos Host Highlanders At Barbourfields
Resurgent Dynamos take on faltering Highlanders in the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) this weekend.
The “Battle of Zimbabwe” is the major highlight of the 2023 Matchday 22 fixtures and comes as Bosso’s form has dipped while DeMbare are experiencing a revival.
Highlanders have lost their two last PSL matches while Dynamos have won two matches and drawn one since Genesis Mangombe took over from sacked head coach Herbert Maruwa.
In the other high-profile encounters slated for this weekend, FC Platinum host CAPS United in Zvishavane, while Ngezi Platinum Stars take on Manica Diamonds in Mhondoro.
On Saturday, ZTN Prime will broadcast the FC Platinum versus CAPS United match at Mandava Stadium.
On Sunday, ZTN will show the Dynamos versus Highlanders clash set for Barbourfields Stadium.
Here are the Matchday 21 Fixtures in full:
Saturday, 09 September 2023
Greenfuel vs Sheasham (Greenfuel Stadium)
FC Platinum vs CAPS United (Mandava Stadium)
Ngezi Platinum vs Manica Diamonds (Baobab Stadium)
Chicken Inn vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Luveve Stadium)
ZPC Kariba vs Herentals College (Nyamhunga Stadium)
Black Rhinos vs Triangle United (Bata Stadium)
Sunday, 10 September 2023
Yadah vs Cranborne Bullets (Baobab Stadium)
Hwange vs Simba Bhora (Colliery Stadium)
Dynamos vs Highlanders (Barbourfields Stadium)
All matches kick off at 3 PM
