PSL 2023 Matchday 22 Fixtures, Dynamos Host Highlanders At Barbourfields

2 minutes ago

Resurgent Dynamos take on faltering Highlanders in the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) this weekend.

The “Battle of Zimbabwe” is the major highlight of the 2023 Matchday 22 fixtures and comes as Bosso’s form has dipped while DeMbare are experiencing a revival.

Highlanders have lost their two last PSL matches while Dynamos have won two matches and drawn one since Genesis Mangombe took over from sacked head coach Herbert Maruwa.

