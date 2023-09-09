CCC Accuses ZANU PF Of Rigging Election Of Speaker Of Parliament

6 minutes ago

The opposition CCC says the election of the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Deputy was rigged in favour of ZANU PF, reported NewZimbabwe.com.

ZANU PF’s Jacob Mudenda and Tsitsi Gezi were re-elected unopposed as the Speaker of the National Assembly and Deputy, respectively.

CCC Members of Parliament arrived late for the election that was held on Friday morning at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden.

