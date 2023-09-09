Chamisa Criticised For "Replacing" Action With Bible Verses

Chamisa Criticised For "Replacing" Action With Bible Verses5 minutes ago
CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has been criticised by social media users for posting Bible verses on X (formerly Twitter) instead of advising his supporters on the way forward after he rejected the results of the 23 August Harmonised Elections alleging rigging.
Posting on Twitter this Saturday, 09 September, Chamisa quoted a Bible verse from the Gospel of John and prefixed it with the phrase “hope can’t be stolen”. He wrote:
HOPE CAN’T BE STOLEN…The devil does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they may have life and that they may have it more abundantly. John 10:10 Jesus Christ is our hope of glory.#Godisinit Keep strong! Blessed Sabbath beloved!Feedback
However, the tweet did not go down well with some of his folloers, with Chairman Mbolza responding:
Political problems need political solutions Mr President, we can’t pray a dictator out of power. David understood the importance of prayer and also understood the importance of taking decisive action. It took a stone to take down Goliath. Prayer and action equal results.
In response, Chamisa said:
Prayer is the greatest form of action! Prayer is a weapon of mass destruction against all oppression. We pray and Act. David would pray and then act. Remember Ziklag!! Never discount prayer! Prayer works. Prayer saves!! Be blessed, my dear brother.
“Critical Thinker” then told Chamisa not to give his supporters false hope without taking action, to which the CCC leader responded:
You shall see the best for our country! I worship a living God. Mark this tweet!
A lawyer for disqualified 2023 presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere, Jacqueline Sande, said:
Your supporters are looking to you for political leadership and direction counsel, not spiritual inspiration. What should happen now?
CCC recently deployed deployed Jameson Timba and Gladys Hlatshwayo to selected SADC countries, to convince them that the 23 August 2023 election was rigged and therefore, should be nullified.
