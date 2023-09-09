Coltart Lays Out Plans To Address Bulawayo's Challenges

Bulawayo has become a cesspit. There is rubbish everywhere. Before we can do anything else, we have to start trying to clean the city up. That cannot just be done by council alone. It will have to involve local businesses and the general public along with residents, associations, churches and the like. But that is my first immediate plan if elected.

Coltart also said the incoming council will review all existing contracts that the city council has entered into over the years to ensure that the local authority was shortchanged. He said:

I want to establish in my own mind that these (contracts) have been properly entered into, that they are lawfully entered into, that they followed correct tender procedures and that they are in the best interests of the citizens of Bulawayo. If I find that they are not, I will certainly consult the city council’s lawyers to see if there is any way in which they can either be amended or if need be, cancelled altogether.

Some of the controversial contracts entered into by Bulawayo City Council over the past few years include the US$60 million tender awarded to Terracotta to refurbish Basch Street terminus and the vehicle parking deal with Tendy Three Investments (TTI).

Coltart said the Council will try to persuade the central government to be granted more autonomy “in line with the devolution aspirations of the constitution.”

More: Pindula News

