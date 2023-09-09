Harare's "Street Kids" Live In Fear Of Cannibal

He has been arrested, but I am still afraid. The streets are not safe anymore.

Uchena narrated how he witnessed the bodies of his colleagues lying lifeless with several body parts missing. He said:

It was scary, especially when I saw the dead bodies of the victims. Blood was all over, bowls out. I do not know what came over him (Ndlovu).

Another street urchin, Prosper, said they are now sleeping in groups for fear of being murdered. He said:

We are living in fear of being attacked because of the cruel murders of some of us and since then, we are now sleeping in groups so as to protect ourselves. He should stay in jail and not come out because we are scared for our lives.

According to the Police, Ndlovu committed three murders in Bulawayo in 2020 before fleeing to Harare where he killed five more people.

Police said Ndlovu targeted street kids who would be fast asleep and would kill them by crushing their heads with rocks or concrete blocks.

He would then chop off their genitals using broken bottles, rip open their bowls and dismember them.

Ndlovu would allegedly either boil or roast the human flesh on an open fire and eat it.

He was eventually apprehended on 04 September along Rotten Row street in Harare moments after he had tried to attack another street kid.

