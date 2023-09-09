Police Officer In Trouble For Investigating Energy Mutodi | Report

He took up Mutodi’s case after all other police officers at his station had refused to deal with the matter.

On Friday, 09 September, police officers from Masvingo Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Law and Order presented a warrant of seizure to Chiweshe and seized his cellphone.

They accused him of supplying information to the media.

Masvingo Police Provincial spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa, was reportedly not in the office but promised The Mirror to look into the matter.

Detective Sergeant Ropafadzo Takaendesa and Detective Elikhayi Khanye seized Chiweshe’s cellphone, accusing him of violating Section c/s 4(j)(i)(c) of the official Secret Act Chapter 11:09.

The seized cellphone is expected to be handed over to cyber scientists to see if it has any links to media people.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment