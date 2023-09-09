PSL Matchday 22 Saturday Results, Ngezi Platinum Stars Back On Top

4 minutes ago

Ngezi Platinum Stars returned to the summit of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) after beating Manica Diamonds 1-0 in a match played this Saturday, 09 September at Baobab Stadium.

Madamburo have accumulated now 42 points from 22 games, 1 point more than Highlanders who have 41 points and face Dynamos tomorrow.

Kudzai Chigwida converted a penalty in the 82nd minute and Ngezi Platinum Stars managed to hold on for maximum points.

