PSL Matchday 22 Saturday Results, Ngezi Platinum Stars Back On Top
Ngezi Platinum Stars returned to the summit of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) after beating Manica Diamonds 1-0 in a match played this Saturday, 09 September at Baobab Stadium.
Madamburo have accumulated now 42 points from 22 games, 1 point more than Highlanders who have 41 points and face Dynamos tomorrow.
Kudzai Chigwida converted a penalty in the 82nd minute and Ngezi Platinum Stars managed to hold on for maximum points.
Reigning PSL champions FC Platinum overcame CAPS United 2-1 at Mandava Stadium.
FCP took the lead in the 7th minute when Junior Selemani’s corner was deflected into the back of the net by Godknows Murwira.
Blessing Sarupinda equalised for Makepekepe in the 28th minute before Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya netted the winner for FCP in the 61st minute.
FC Platinum, remain in sixth position on the log standings, after amassing 34 points, just 2 points less than Chicken Inn who were held to a 1-1 draw by Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium. CAPS United are 10th, with 26 points from 22 points.
In the other PSL matches played this Saturday, Black Rhinos were held to a 1-1 draw by Triangle United at Bata Stadium. ZPC Kariba edged Herentals College 1-0 at Nyamhunga Stadium, while Green Fuel beat Sheasham 1-0 at the Green Fuel Arena in Chisumbanje.
Today’s Results at a glance:
- FC Platinum 2-1 Caps United FC
- Chicken Inn FC 1-1 Bulawayo Chiefs FC
- Ngezi Platinum Stars FC 1-0 Manica Diamonds FC
- Black Rhinos FC 1-1 Triangle United FC
- ZPC Kariba FC 1-0 Herentals College FC
- Greenfuel FC 1-0 Sheasham FC
Below are tomorrow’s fixtures:
- Yadah vs Cranborne Bullets (Baobab Stadium)
- Hwange vs Simba Bhora (Colliery Stadium)
- Dynamos vs Highlanders (Barbourfields Stadium)
