Woman (24) Chops Off Boyfriend's Manhood Over Infidelity

This is a case of domestic violence, and we urge the public to desist from violence when solving disputes. Instead, they should seek assistance from church leaders, professional counsellors, and the police’s Victim Friendly Unit to avoid such incidents.

Insp Chazovachiyi said on 06 September 2023, Masarirenhamo invited his girlfriend to his rural home in the Svosve area to which she complied.

The following day, Masarirenhamo reportedly spoke over the phone with another woman and this angered Nhira who suspected that the woman was her other girlfriend.

Nhira allegedly picked a broken mirror from the table and hid it in the blankets.

She then invited Masarirenhamo to be intimate with her and later hacked off his manhood.

Masarirenhamo was rushed to Marondera Provincial Hospital before being transferred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for further treatment.

