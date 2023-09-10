Dynamos, Highlanders Match Abandoned After Crowd Trouble

Dynamos were leading through goals by Keith Madera (2′) and Frank Makarati (33′).

Police officers were forced to intervene to clear the pitch but without success, and at one point were forced to retreat as Bosso fans charged at them.

The Match Commissioner had to call off the match after a restart failed.

Before today’s encounter, Highlanders had lost their previous two matches by a 2-0 scoreline to Chicken Inn and FC Platinum respectively.

This was not the first time that a match between Zimbabwe’s biggest clubs ended prematurely due to crowd trouble.

Twice in the last five seasons, matches between DeMbare and Bosso at Barbourfields Stadium, which is currently the home ground of both teams, have been abandoned due to crowd trouble.

On 14 May 2017, Highlanders were awarded the game after the match was abandoned due to crowd trouble.

On 15 May 2022, a league match between the two rivals was also abandoned due to crowd trouble, before Bosso were awarded the match on a 3-0 scoreline.

