Mohadi Reappointment An Indication ED Is Not Serious About Reform - Analysts

Mohadi stepped down after the media reported on his alleged illicit relationships with women, some married, including a former subordinate.

He, however, did not admit to the allegations but said his phone call recordings to different women were fake and designed to wreck his political career.

Speaking to CITE, Bernard Magugu, a political analyst, said ZANU PF is failing to renew itself. He said:

This is a shame! It means ZANU is just recycling deadwood who won’t bring any depth, innovation, creativity and flair we need in this era! ZANU can’t even emulate the likes of Chama Chamapinduzi who have been recycling leadership or the ANC who gained independence later than others but have changed five presidents since 1994 and now Cyril Ramaphosa, is the sixth. How will the former liberation combatants win us that independence? You cannot be a hero of two struggles and deliver the needs of the nation objectively. At least if ZANU had appointed two young people to be VPs, people who have a new vision and will to liberate the people in economic independence. Maybe it was going to be better, not this fossil stuff!

Iphithule Maphosa said both Mohadi and Chiwenga should not have been retained, and one of the two Vice Presidents should be a woman. Said Maphosa:

It shows the type of leader that President Mnangagwa is, who defies public expectation and does the opposite without accountability. How can someone who committed a horrible scandal preying on girls be re-appointed into the presidency? I guess this is what we can expect from someone who has benefitted from a disputed election, which has once again set the country backwards. We read what was happening in his household and we were left to speculate as to what was going on. But the crux of the matter is Zimbabweans cannot expect new from this administration, starting from the president to his deputies. We would have expected a female leader in the presidium in line with the dictates of our constitution and to promote gender equity and equality but as usual that has been ignored.

Patrick Ndlovu said it did not come as a surprise that Mohadi was reappointed as Vice President given that he had remained a ZANU PF VIP despite his resignation.

