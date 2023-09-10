Pakistan Embassy Donates Match And Training Balls To Dynamos

Speaking during the handover ceremony on Friday, Ambassador Murad Baseer, a former footballer himself, said:

It is my privilege that we have engaged with Dynamos FC, one of the top teams of the Premier Soccer League here in Zimbabwe. I believe this is just the beginning of our cooperation with the club.

I used to pass by the Alexandra Sports Club adjacent to our Embassy and see the Glamour Boys in training, being a sportsman myself, I realised that engaging with a local football team will bring people-to-people contact and generate goodwill between Zimbabwe and Pakistan.

Sports can become an amazing link between people and can transcend borders and inhibitions between people.

It is my endeavour to engage with the people of Zimbabwe and introduce Pakistani Sports companies to Zimbabwe.

I am sure that the training and match balls handed over to the club today will become a precursor for their success and future cooperation between Dynamos FC and Goldstoni Pakistan.