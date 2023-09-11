3 Mnangagwas In New Cabinet As ED Appoints Relatives

3 Mnangagwas In New Cabinet As ED Appoints Relatives6 minutes ago
The new cabinet will have 3 Mnangagwas following today’s appointment of Tongai Mnangagwa and David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa as deputy ministers. ED himself is the third.
Tongai Mafidi Mnangagwa, reportedly a nephew, has been named the deputy Minister of Tourism And Hospitality.
David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa, who is reportedly the president’s son, is now the deputy Minister of Finance.
The new cabinet was announced on 11 September and follows the disputed results of the Zimbabwe 2023 elections.
The elections have so far been rejected by SADC and AU as not meeting the requirements outlined in the Zimbabwean constitution and SADC guidelines for free, fair and credible elections.
ZEC however declared Emmerson Mnangagwa the winner and he was sworn in on Monday 4 September 2023.