3 Mnangagwas In New Cabinet As ED Appoints Relatives

6 minutes ago

The new cabinet will have 3 Mnangagwas following today’s appointment of Tongai Mnangagwa and David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa as deputy ministers. ED himself is the third.

Tongai Mafidi Mnangagwa, reportedly a nephew, has been named the deputy Minister of Tourism And Hospitality.

David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa, who is reportedly the president’s son, is now the deputy Minister of Finance.

Feedback