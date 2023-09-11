Ex-ZICOSU President Takudzwa Gambiza Expects Youth In President Mnangagwa's New Cabinet

3 minutes ago

Takudzwa Gambiza, the former President of ZICOSU (Zimbabwe Congress of Students’ Unions), has expressed his anticipation of seeing new young individuals in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s forthcoming cabinet. The announcement of the new cabinet is scheduled for Monday, September 11, 2023. Gambiza, who currently serves as a board member at Urban Development Corporation (Udcorp), told Pindula News that he hopes to witness the appointment of youthful figures to prominent government roles. He told this reporter:

The president believes in blending the old generation and the younger, so I anticipate the appointment of young and vibrant Ministers. This expectation is also strengthened by the fact that ZANU PF fielded several young candidates in the National Assembly elections. Additionally, I believe the president will continue his efforts in engaging and re-engaging with various stakeholders. Locally, he has already initiated dialogue with political actors through POLAD (Political Actors Dialogue). While it is unlikely that members of opposition parties will be included in his Cabinet due to ideological differences, losing candidates who genuinely care about the well-being of Zimbabweans will certainly have the president’s attention. He seeks individuals who share his vision and ideology, although he is not limited in his choices. If he believes someone outside his party is suitable for a Cabinet position, he is free to make that decision.

Watch the video below for more.

Feedback