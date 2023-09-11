President Mnangagwa's Inauguration Reportedly Cost Over $1 Million

The inauguration featured extensive spending on entertainment, food, and beverages, with estimates suggesting the total cost exceeded $1 million. Musicians like Jah Prayzah, Mathias Mhere, Charles Charamba, Sebastian Magacha, and Chief Hwenje were hired to entertain the guests, although the exact fee remains undisclosed.

The Zimbabwe national team competed against Namibia’s national team, with the winners (the Warriors) receiving US$50,000 and the losers receiving US$25,000. Following the inauguration, President Mnangagwa and First Lady, Auxilia Mnangagwa hosted an exclusive dinner at the Glamis Arena, which was attended by invited guests only. The event had strict security measures in place and marked a rare occasion of Mnangagwa appearing at an evening function.

Critics argue that such displays of wealth are inappropriate given the country’s pressing needs, including healthcare and education. Political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya said:

I am not surprised on how Mnangagwa flaunted cash on his inauguration, but this is taxpayers money.

Political observer Tendai Reuben Mbofana criticised Mnangagwa’s government, labelling it as heartless and insensitive. Mbofana expressed concern over the extravagant spending, stating that it has become a common practice among leaders. He argued:

Look at President Mnangagwa’s sons, they are driving expensive cars, but look at the poverty that we have in the country.

However, Presidential spokesperson George Charamba dismissed claims that the inauguration spending exceeded $1 million. He stated that he couldn’t comment on such matters as he is not a political analyst. On the other hand, Nick Mangwana, the secretary for Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, stated that the budget was significantly lower than $1 million. He told NewsDay:

It’s not true. The budget was not near that. Inaugurations happen all over the world and President Emmerson Mnangagwa was inaugurated like any other national leader out there. The inauguration had to happen at all costs.

Zanu PF has a history of showcasing wealth, spending millions on Mnangagwa’s rallies and providing lavish treats to supporters. The party reportedly used around $10 million for these events. They also bought luxury vehicles for candidates and distributed them to affiliated groups. One candidate allegedly spent over $1 million to bring Floyd Mayweather Jr. to Zimbabwe. Another member, Mthuli Ncube, used his wealth for free WiFi and road projects but was unsuccessful in re-election.

Tags

Leave a Comment