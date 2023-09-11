PSL Condemns Pitch Invasion During Dynamos FC vs. Highlanders FC Match At Barbourfields Stadium

The PSL is an apolitical sporting organisation whose objectives are to develop football and foster unity among the communities. We deplore elements who want to use football gatherings to pursue selfish and divisive interests.

We urge clubs to educate their supporters on football Rules and Regulations. Pitch invasion and crowd trouble are serious offences that result in severe punishment for clubs.

We take this opportunity to apologise to the Sports and Recreation Commission representing the Government of Zimbabwe, ZIFA, Sponsors, fans and other stakeholders.

the match was eventually abandoned just before halftime with Dynamoss leading 2-0.

