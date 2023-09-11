PSL Condemns Pitch Invasion During Dynamos FC vs. Highlanders FC Match At Barbourfields Stadium

PSL Condemns Pitch Invasion During Dynamos FC vs. Highlanders FC Match At Barbourfields Stadium3 minutes ago
The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) has strongly condemned pitch invasion during the match between Dynamos FC and Highlanders FC at Barbourfields Stadium on September 10, 2023. PSL chairman Farai Jere, in a statement seen by Pindula News, emphasized that pitch invasion and crowd trouble are serious offences that carry severe punishments for the clubs involved. Read the statement:
The Premier Soccer League condemns in the strongest possible terms the appalling incidents of crowd trouble that took place at a match between Dynamos FC and Highlanders FC played at Barbourfields stadium on Sunday 10 September 2023.
As we are currently awaiting official reports from the Match Commissioner and Referee before commencing disciplinary procedures, we would like to reiterate that violence and hooliganism have no place in our football and we expect those that breach our rules and regulations to be brought to book.Feedback
The PSL is an apolitical sporting organisation whose objectives are to develop football and foster unity among the communities. We deplore elements who want to use football gatherings to pursue selfish and divisive interests.
We urge clubs to educate their supporters on football Rules and Regulations. Pitch invasion and crowd trouble are serious offences that result in severe punishment for clubs.
We take this opportunity to apologise to the Sports and Recreation Commission representing the Government of Zimbabwe, ZIFA, Sponsors, fans and other stakeholders.
the match was eventually abandoned just before halftime with Dynamoss leading 2-0.
