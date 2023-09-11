WATCH: Highlanders Vs Dynamos Penalty Appeal Moment

7 minutes ago

A Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) match between Highlanders and Dynamos was abandoned at the weekend after Bosso fans invaded the pitch just before halftime to protest the referee’s decision regarding a penalty. As the fans became violent, the referee chose to abandon the match. Dynamos was leading 2-0 when the match was abandoned. Highlanders Football Club has since released strongly condemning the violence. Watch the video below and tell us whether it is a penalty or not.

