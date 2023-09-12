Bulawayo Police Arrest Six For Violence At Barbourfields Stadium During Highlanders Vs Dynamos Match

4 minutes ago

The police in Bulawayo have made six arrests in connection with the violent incidents that occurred at Barbourfields Stadium during a football match between Dynamos and Highlanders.

The chaos erupted in the 38th minute when agitated Highlanders fans threw objects and invaded the pitch, leading to clashes between fans and the police. The match had to be abandoned abruptly, with Dynamos leading 2-0. Eight individuals sustained injuries but have since received medical treatment and are in stable condition. Among the detainees, one person was charged for possessing a firearm, albeit with an empty cartridge. Bulawayo Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, confirmed the arrests and urged the public to refrain from acts of violence. Ncube told the Chronicle: