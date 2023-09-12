Bulawayo Police Arrest Six For Violence At Barbourfields Stadium During Highlanders Vs Dynamos Match

Bulawayo Police Arrest Six For Violence At Barbourfields Stadium During Highlanders Vs Dynamos Match4 minutes ago
The police in Bulawayo have made six arrests in connection with the violent incidents that occurred at Barbourfields Stadium during a football match between Dynamos and Highlanders.
The chaos erupted in the 38th minute when agitated Highlanders fans threw objects and invaded the pitch, leading to clashes between fans and the police. The match had to be abandoned abruptly, with Dynamos leading 2-0. Eight individuals sustained injuries but have since received medical treatment and are in stable condition. Among the detainees, one person was charged for possessing a firearm, albeit with an empty cartridge. Bulawayo Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, confirmed the arrests and urged the public to refrain from acts of violence. Ncube told the Chronicle:
We are warning members of the public to desist from acts of violence. This follows an uncalled for and avoidable conflict which occurred at Barbourfields stadium on Sunday. Circumstances are that there was a Premier Soccer League match between Highlanders and Dynamos, the match was then abandoned after the supporters invaded the pitch, erupting violence which led to people being injured and also to malicious damage to property.Feedback
Eight people sustained varying degrees of injuries but are all in a stable condition. So far six people have been arrested where four are being charged for criminal nuisance, one for failing to secure a firearm after his cash in transit revolver with an empty magazine was found in custody of his girlfriend who was also arrested. Police would therefore like to warn members of the public to desist from this violent behaviour.
Ncube emphasised that such behaviour would not be tolerated, as it results in property damage and unnecessary loss of life. He said the police are determined to address these incidents and maintain public safety.
