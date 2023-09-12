Opposition CCC Has Denounced The Arrest Of MP Maureen Kademaunga

The CCC’s spokesperson, Promise Mkwananzi, also denounced the arrest and detention of Maureen Kademaunga, alleging that it is President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s retaliation against the opposition for supporting CCC leader Nelson Chamisa in the harmonised elections. He said:

We condenm the arrest & detention of Hon. @MaureenKade MP for Sunnindale constituency. Like all political prisoners, Maureen is being detained at Harare Central Police Station on flimsy & cooked up charges. Mr. Mnangagwa has heightened repression & vindication against our Party leaders, activists, members, supporters & the generality of the Citizens for voting for @nelsonchamisa & @CCCZimbabwe.

Mkwananzi himself is on the run after police offered a reward for information on his whereabouts. In a statement seen by Pindula News, Mkwananzi, formerly a leader of the Tajamuka/Sesijikile campaign, claimed that the police targeted him for criticising what he viewed as a fraudulent election.

Police also said they were looking for Clayd Mashozhera (who has been arrested) and Noel Munhuweyi. According to Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the police spokesperson, Mkwananzi failed to attend court proceedings and a warrant of arrest was been issued against him.

Mkwananzi faces charges related to the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act. Additionally, Mashozhera and Munhuweyi are wanted in connection with allegations of assault and malicious damage to property. The ZRP offered a reward of USD$1000 for credible information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Tags

Leave a Comment