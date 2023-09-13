Attempted Murder Charges Against CCC MP Maureen Kademaunga Dropped

But the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) dropped the charges this Wednesday citing a lack of evidence linking her to the case. The State said it would proceed by way of summons.

Commenting on the development the CCC party said Kademaunga should never have been arrested in the first place because she is innocent. Added the party on X (formerly Twitter):

This was a clear case of persecution by the regime against our members.

The party believes that the arrest of Kademaunga and other members is a means for the ZANU PF government to punish them for supporting CCC leader Nelson Chamisa and rejecting the presidential election results. The CCC condemned the results and called for fresh elections supervised and monitored by independent bodies such as SADC, the African Union and the United Nations instead of the “biased” Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

Speaking to members of the media after the charges had been robbed, Kademaunga’s lawyer, Harrison Nkomo said the NPA did not have an “iota of evidence” linking Kademaunga to the alleged crime and to that end she has been released.

