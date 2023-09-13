Job Sikhala To Stand Trial On 21 November 2023 For Allegedly Publishing Falsehoods

7 minutes ago

Former Zengeza West Member of Parliament, Job Sikhala, is set to stand trial on November 21, 2023, before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa for allegedly publishing falsehoods.

Sikhala, a member of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), had tweeted about a police officer striking a baby with a baton stick.

Sikhala’s lawyers had filed an application challenging further remand, but it could not be heard as the State stated that a trial date had been set and the application was no longer relevant. Furthermore, the State had failed to submit its written submissions. Prosecutor Pardon Dziva said:

