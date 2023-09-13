Leicester Man From Zimbabwe Wanted For Breaching Bail In Child Sex Offences Case

Additionally, he is also wanted for failing to appear at West Chester Magistrates’ Court on September 5 regarding drug offences.

Leicestershire Police has conducted various inquiries to locate Dzikiti and is now appealing to the public for assistance in finding him.

Commenting, Detective Inspector Kevin Hames said:

Dzikiti has failed to obey to the strict conditions imposed on him when he was released by the courts last week and is now wanted for this offence. We will continue to carry out enquiries to locate him but we are also asking for the public to help and come forward with information if you think you may have seen Dzikiti or know of his whereabouts. I understand people may have concerns but I can assure the public that police are doing everything possible to try and find him. Our advice for anyone who sees the man pictured is to not approach him but to call police on 999. For anyone who has information or thinks they may have seen Dzikiti during the last week, please do come forward. Your information could assist with helping us to piece together his movements.

It is believed that Dzikiti has connections in several areas of Birmingham, including Ward End, Handsworth, Lozells, and East Handsforth.

Furthermore, it has been confirmed that before his arrest in Leicester last weekend, Dzikiti frequently travelled by train. His most recent journey was from Birmingham to London last month.

