Women's Groups Dissatisfied With Low Female Representation In President Mnangagwa's Cabinet

The Women’s Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence (WALPE) issued a statement criticising the low number of female ministers, stating that it disregarded constitutional provisions. Read the statement:

The number of women in Cabinet is still too few considering that there are only six women against 17 men. This is a flagrant disregard of constitutional provisions found in sections 17, 56 and 80 that speak to gender equality. The Presidency must not take lightly the issue of gender equality and women’s rights as they are human rights issues as well.

According to the Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe, in the previous Cabinet that concluded its term with the August 23 and 24 elections, men accounted for 76% of the ministers, while women made up only 24% of the ministerial positions.

This comes amidst calls from women’s rights groups urging President Mnangagwa to replace Vice President Kembo Mohadi with a female Vice President.

