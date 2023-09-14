19 People Arrested Over Barbourfields Stadium Violence

Dynamos were leading 2-0 through goals from Keith Madera and Frank Makarati when Highlanders fans invaded the pitch resulting in the abandonment of the match in the first half.

Tampers flared seven minutes from halftime when Highlanders forward Mckinnon Mushore went down in the box under a challenge but referee Allan Basvi waved play on.

Highlanders fans thought the referee should have awarded their players a penalty. The fans invaded the pitch and fought running battles with the police.

Several police officers and fans were injured as Highlanders fans threw plastic bottles on the pitch and other objects.

