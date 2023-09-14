19 People Arrested Over Barbourfields Stadium Violence

19 People Arrested Over Barbourfields Stadium Violence5 minutes ago
Police have arrested nineteen (19) people in connection with football-related violence that prematurely ended the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match between Dynamos and Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.
In a statement released on Wednesday 09 September, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), said investigations are ongoing to ensure that all suspects are brought to book. Police said:
The ZRP reports that the total number of suspects arrested in connection with the public violence at Babourfields Stadium is now 19. Investigations are continuing with a view of accounting for all the suspects.Feedback
Dynamos were leading 2-0 through goals from Keith Madera and Frank Makarati when Highlanders fans invaded the pitch resulting in the abandonment of the match in the first half.
Tampers flared seven minutes from halftime when Highlanders forward Mckinnon Mushore went down in the box under a challenge but referee Allan Basvi waved play on.
Highlanders fans thought the referee should have awarded their players a penalty. The fans invaded the pitch and fought running battles with the police.
Several police officers and fans were injured as Highlanders fans threw plastic bottles on the pitch and other objects.
More: Pindula News
Tags
1 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals