20,000 Feared Dead After Libyan Floods

6 minutes ago

A Libyan official in the port city of Derna has told journalists that the death toll from the floods could reach 20,000.

The Libyan city was flooded when 2 dam walls burst this week following a storm which hit Libya on Sunday. The storm brought more than 400mm of rain within 24 hours.

The burst dams are saying to have released more than 1.5 million cubic metres of water (1.5 million tonnes) down in the city at one go.

