Mnangagwa, Chamisa Should Push For An Inclusive Government - Komichi

For the opposition, it would be unwise to throw away more than 1.9 million votes garnered by the largest opposition party in the just-ended harmonised elections.

It would also be unfortunate for Mnangagwa if he does not see reason for engagement.

It is therefore advisable for both to push for a government of inclusivity.

In 2009, ZANU PF and the then main opposition party, MDC-T, formed an inclusive government that facilitated improvements in the economy, health and the provision of social services.

The drafting of a new constitution which was adopted in 2013 was one of the major achievements of the inclusive government.

However, Mnangagwa recently said he was not interested in appointing opposition members to the Cabinet.

He has already installed a 26-member Cabinet and also appointed his son and nephew as Deputy Ministers.

