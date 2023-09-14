Mnangagwa's New Cabinet Goes Beyond Nepotism, Says Mpofu

Mnangagwa's New Cabinet Goes Beyond Nepotism, Says Mpofu4 minutes ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s newly appointed Cabinet goes beyond nepotism and shows that he is a terrified man with no one but friends and family to trust.
This was said by a political commentator, Dr William Mpofu, after Mnangagwa, appointed his son, Kudakwashe David, as the Deputy Finance Minister as well as his nephew, Tongai, as the Deputy Tourism Minister.
Speaking to SABC News, Mpofu said Mnangagwa has lost the support of some of his enablers and is now only left with close friends and relatives to appoint to the Cabinet. He said:
This is now a faction of a faction that has come to power, President Mnangagwa’s group keeps getting smaller and smaller.
There are many people who were his friends before, that are no longer friends, there are many people who were with him after the coup that are no longer with him.
Hence, he’s left with friends and family to appoint to the Cabinet- this is a terrified man who no longer trusts anyone, who is afraid of everybody, who knows that he’s not wanted.
He’s hated, he’s illegitimate. That’s why he’s willing to subvert the political will of Zimbabweans- it’s not out of power hunger, it’s out of fear.
Mnangagwa appointed his new cabinet following his re-election amid a disputed win by the opposition parties which claimed rigging.
Meanwhile, Mnangagwa retained several individuals from the previous cabinet, among them Mthuli Ncube (Finance and Investment Promotion), Kazembe Kazembe (Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage), Ziyambi Ziyambi (Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs) Anxious Masuka (Lands and Agriculture), Amon Murwira (Higher and Tertiary Education) Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri (Defence and Security), and Frederick Shava (Foreign Affairs and International Trade).
More: Pindula News