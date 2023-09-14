PSL Charges Dynamos, Highlanders Over Barbourfields Stadium Mayhem

PSL Charges Dynamos, Highlanders Over Barbourfields Stadium Mayhem7 minutes ago
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has summoned both Dynamos and Highlanders to appear before its Disciplinary Committee following the abandonment of their league match on 10 September, due to crowd trouble.
The high-profile match was abandoned in the first half after Highlanders fans stormed the pitch and engaged in running battles with members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).
Dynamos was leading 2-0 when the match was prematurely ended.
Bosso defender Peter Muduhwa has also been charged with inciting violence and improper behaviour.
The disciplinary hearing will be held on 26 September.
Below is the statement by the PSL spokeswoman Kudzai Bare:
The Premier Soccer League has summoned Highlanders FC, Highlanders FC player Peter Mudhuwa and Dynamos FC to appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee following the abandonment of the Castle Lager PSL match between Dynamos FC and Highlanders FC played at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday 10 September 2023.
Highlanders FC have been charged for causing the abandonment of the match, missile throwing, pitch invasion, acts of violence and malicious damage to property.
Highlanders FC player, Peter Mudhuwa is being accused of inciting violence and improper behaviour which brings the League into disrepute.
Dynamos FC have also been charged for pitch invasion, missile throwing and acts of violence.
The disciplinary proceedings shall take place on Tuesday 26 September 2023 at the PSL offices.
Dynamos and Highlanders have previously been fined by the PSL for various transgressions related to crowd trouble.
More: Pindula News