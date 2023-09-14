PSL Charges Dynamos, Highlanders Over Barbourfields Stadium Mayhem

7 minutes ago

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has summoned both Dynamos and Highlanders to appear before its Disciplinary Committee following the abandonment of their league match on 10 September, due to crowd trouble.

The high-profile match was abandoned in the first half after Highlanders fans stormed the pitch and engaged in running battles with members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

Dynamos was leading 2-0 when the match was prematurely ended.

