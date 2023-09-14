Transport Ministry Statement On Conversion Of Zimbabwe Driver’s Licence To British Driver's Licence | Full Text

1. Is the British Government still recognising the Zimbabwean driver’s licence?

Yes, they do, but there are unconfirmed reports that some Zimbabweans have been using fake metal driver’s licences and sadly end up being involved or causing road traffic accidents. This has led to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) in the United Kingdom (UK) to demand Certificates of Competency upon request for conversion of the Zimbabwean Licence to a British Licence.

2. I have lost my certificate of competency and it’s a requirement on conversion of a licence, can I get a duplicate certificate?

The current system does not have a provision for a duplicate Certificate of Competency considering that at law it is only valid for thirty (30) days. However, the Ministry is in the process of engaging DVLA so that they do not request for a Certificate of Competency upon request for a conversion of a driver’s licence.

3. I have passed class two driver’s licence and was awarded class 2, 4 and 5. DVLA is refusing to convert my licence to allow me to drive classes 4 and 5 only. They want me to drive class two only. Is it possible for one to downgrade?

Most drivers who were tested for class 2, did not go through parallel parking and three-point turn tests. DVLA has concerns that they have inadequate skills. The Ministry has made a provision that members be tested for class four so that they are certified competent for the required skills in the relevant class.

4. I submitted an application request for a conversion of my licence to DVLA and was initially rejected on the basis that I should attach a Certificate of Competency. Is it ok if I get a similar one not from VID because I lost the original?

It is not allowed to present fake Certificate of Competency to DVLA or any licencing authority. Applicants risk losing their valid drivers’ licences. Drivers are requested to follow correct channels of having their licences converted without engaging in any illicit behaviour.

5. DVLA is failing to contact CVR. How can we be assisted if we want our licences verified?

CVR is in touch with DVLA on a daily basis. The current emails to contact CVR are registrarcvr@gmail.com, ddcvr1@gmail.com and ddcvr2@gmail.com. Alternatively, concerned citizens are free to approach their respective embassies for assistance.

