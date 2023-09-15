Armed Robber's Wife Arrested For Laundering US$28 000

Armed Robber's Wife Arrested For Laundering US$28 0005 minutes ago
The wife of a suspected armed robber on Thursday appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi facing allegations of laundering US$28 000 in proceeds from a robbery.
Joyline Musamba (33) is the wife of Roy Pedzai, an alleged armed robber, who is in remand prison together with his accomplices.
Musamba (33) was represented by Kudakwashe Munyoro from Chizengeya Maeresera and Partners.
Investigating officer Veronica Jangano opposed bail saying Musamba was facing a serious crime that attracts a lengthy custodial sentence.
However, the magistrate granted her US$200 bail and remanded her to 1 November.
Prosecuting, Zebidiah Bofu, said on 21 August 2023, Jambaya together with his accomplices, committed an armed robbery at the corner of Leopold Takawira Street and Bute Street, Harare, where they got off with US$128 932.
It is further alleged that Jambaya got his share of US$28 500 and handed the money to his wife for safekeeping.
Musamba allegedly bought a house in Natview Park, Mutare, fully aware that the money was part of the proceeds of the crime.
More: Pindula News