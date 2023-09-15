Armed Robber's Wife Arrested For Laundering US$28 000

5 minutes ago

The wife of a suspected armed robber on Thursday appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi facing allegations of laundering US$28 000 in proceeds from a robbery.

Joyline Musamba (33) is the wife of Roy Pedzai, an alleged armed robber, who is in remand prison together with his accomplices.

Musamba (33) was represented by Kudakwashe Munyoro from Chizengeya Maeresera and Partners.

