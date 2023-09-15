Bulawayo Church Robbers Granted $400 000 Bail Each

6 minutes ago

Three suspected armed robbers accused of robbing more than six Roman Catholic Church buildings in Bulawayo were granted $400 000 bail each by High Court judge Justice Bongani Ndlovu on Tuesday, reported the Southern Eye.

The suspects, Mthulisi Ncube (32), Lucky Sibanda (26 ) and Phathisani Ncube (30 ), were ordered to reside at their given addresses and to report once a week at Bulawayo Central Police Station as part of the bail conditions.

The three will be back at the Western Commonage Court on 18 September for trial.

