Bulawayo Church Robbers Granted $400 000 Bail Each
Three suspected armed robbers accused of robbing more than six Roman Catholic Church buildings in Bulawayo were granted $400 000 bail each by High Court judge Justice Bongani Ndlovu on Tuesday, reported the Southern Eye.
The suspects, Mthulisi Ncube (32), Lucky Sibanda (26 ) and Phathisani Ncube (30 ), were ordered to reside at their given addresses and to report once a week at Bulawayo Central Police Station as part of the bail conditions.
The three will be back at the Western Commonage Court on 18 September for trial.
They are being represented by Brian Robi of Dube Legal Practice.
The State had earlier opposed bail arguing that the accused were a flight risk following their arrest in a shootout with the police.
Prosecutors said sometime between June and July this year, the accused broke into more than six Roman Catholic Church buildings using bolt cutters and other tools.
The accused allegedly stole cash, laptops, cellphone batteries, generators, amplifiers and various other goods.
More: Pindula News