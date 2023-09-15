CCC MP, Gift Siziba, Arrested For Allegedly Defacing Campaign Posters

Siziba is now facing three charges namely; posting his picture on his X account with the caption “we fear fokol, singing in the house of a Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) double candidate, and tearing down election posters, according to a statement by his party.

The 29-year-old Pelandaba Tshabalala legislator is accused of defacing the campaign posters belonging to one Soneni Moyo on 16 August 2023 and at Pelandaba shops in Bulawayo.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com on Thursday, Siziba said Zimbabwe is moving towards a period of uncertainty. He said:

The recent attacks, persecution and illegal arrest of our Councillors and MPs is a clear sign that the regime is petrified. We just came out of an election, and our people are being punished for rejecting ZANU PF on the ballot. No victor would punish his people, no father would beat up his kids after winning a lotto. It is self-evident that our country is going back into a dark cloud of illegitimacy, stagnation and uncertainty. The closure of democratic space and attack on dissenting voices will soon show its ugly face on the economy. A disputed and discredited election cannot produce legitimate leadership.

