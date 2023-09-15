CCC Polling Agents In Hwange Central Unpaid For Services, Three Weeks After The Elections

We are not getting answers via the proper channels. We don’t have the actual figures of how much we will receive.

The chief elections officer in Ward 4 just said we will receive our money or tokens of appreciation.

Another disgruntled agent claimed that there were over 150 polling agents in the WhatsApp group but those who requested their tokens were removed by the group administrators. Said the agent:

About seven to eight members were removed from the group for being too vocal. The group admins include one Charity Munenge and the MP, Daniel Molokele. We don’t know if other polling agents in Victoria Falls and Lupane have been paid. But I know two guys in Lupane who were complaining that they too have not been paid. In some instances, some candidates who were businesspeople and had extra money were paying agents from their pockets.

When contacted for comment by the publication, CCC national spokesperson, Promise Mkhwananzi, said the polling agents “should get in touch with the relevant authorities within the party,” which was the “Elections department.”

