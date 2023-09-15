Harare Deputy Mayor, Kudzai Kadzombe, Faces An Additional Charge

6 minutes ago

The newly-elected Harare City Deputy Mayor Councillor Kudzai Kadzombe (CCC), who was arrested on Thursday, has been slapped with another charge.

Kadzombe was picked up on Thursday by officers from Malborough Police Station and was scheduled to appear at Harare Rotten Row Magistrate Court this Friday.

She was initially accused of assaulting a ZANU PF member in Malborough during the August 2023 Harmonized Elections.

