Harare Deputy Mayor, Kudzai Kadzombe, Faces An Additional Charge

Harare Deputy Mayor, Kudzai Kadzombe, Faces An Additional Charge6 minutes ago
The newly-elected Harare City Deputy Mayor Councillor Kudzai Kadzombe (CCC), who was arrested on Thursday, has been slapped with another charge.
Kadzombe was picked up on Thursday by officers from Malborough Police Station and was scheduled to appear at Harare Rotten Row Magistrate Court this Friday.
She was initially accused of assaulting a ZANU PF member in Malborough during the August 2023 Harmonized Elections.
On Friday, Kadzombe was charged for allegedly obstructing the complainant from entering the polling station on voting day, 23 August.
In a statement, CCC said both charges are “fabricated” and “a clear abuse of state institutions” by the ZANU PF-led government. CCC said:
The Harare regime has levied an additional false accusation against our Deputy Mayor, Kudzai Kadzombe. Initially arrested on trumped-up charges of assaulting a ZANU PF member during the recently concluded sham election, she is now facing yet another fabricated charge of obstructing the complainant from entering the polling station on voting day. This is a clear abuse of state institutions by the Harare regime in an attempt to silence our members. Such actions must cease immediately.
More: Pindula News