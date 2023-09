I Did Not Kill Mwanawasa, I Have No Plans To Kill Hichilema - Chinamasa

However, in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Chinamasa said the allegations by Matambo were false, malicious, and highly defamatory.

He said he had never met Matinyarare and didn’t even know who he was. Wrote Chinamasa:

The recent statement by the Zambian Provincial Minister for Copperbelt, Honourable Elisha Matamba, has been brought to my attention.

There is no truth whatsoever in the allegations by Honourable Matamba:

a) that I killed the Late Zambian President Levy Mwanawasa;

b) that I “admitted to having a hand in the death of former Zambian President Levy Mwanawasa”;

c) that “Chinamasa and Rutendo have agreed that they participated in killing Mwanawasa” (As a matter of fact, I don’t know Rutendo Matinyarare and I have never met him/her in my life);

d) that I have intent to kill Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema.

The above allegations by Honourable Matamba are false, malicious, and highly defamatory. I, however, agree with Honourable Matamba when he says that “Zimbabwe and Zambia are like twins, sisters.” In fact, the two countries are more than twins/sisters.

Zimbabweans will never forget that Zambia, along with Tanzania, Mozambique, and other Frontline States, acted as midwives to our freedom, independence, and sovereignty that we fervently cherish and defend.

The sacrifices made by Zambians for our freedom and independence are part of the liberation history that is taught at the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology.

Zimbabweans harbor no ill intent against Zambia or Zambians. As neighbors, we should not allow agents provocateurs to damage the good relationship that exists between our two countries and peoples.