Man (43) Whose Privates Parts Were Sliced By Girlfriend Narrates Ordeal

According to Police, Tasarirenhamo was attacked by his estranged girlfriend Mercy Nhira (24).

He said on the day he was injured, he met Mercy by chance at a fuel service station and the two were no longer in a romantic relationship. Said Tasarirenhamo:

Handina kufa, ndirimupenyu ini, tarisai ndinokwanisa kumira, kugeza uye handicharwadziwa (I’m not dead, I’m still alive. As you can see, I can stand on my feet, bath and I’m no longer in pain. I met this lady some time ago and became intimate with her and she conceived. She decided to abort behind my back as a person of loose morals, and I cut communication with her. On the day of my mishap, Mercy spotted my vehicle while I was refuelling at a fuel service station and she came to me. Kuti nditi akauya akazvironga zvekundicheka nhengo handifunge kudaro nekuti akatongosangana neni asingafungira uye takabva tatoenda kumba kwake ipapo ipapo. (I cannot say she had planned to slice my private parts because we met by chance and then immediately went to her home)

Tasarirenhamo said he initially did not want to go with Mercy but he eventually gave in to her request after she insisted. He said:

I tried to make excuses to leave her, but she insisted that she wanted to have sexual intercourse with me. I fell asleep and I think that’s when she tried all my fingers and unlocked my cellphone and went through my messages. The message that caused all this trouble was the one from a lady who asked me to meet her at 7 a.m. before she left for Masvingo. Mercy insisted on us having sex until sunrise to block me from meeting this lady at 7 am. She cut off my private parts while caressing me, and I was woken up by some sharp pain. Despite that, I somehow got the strength to grab her and drag her to my vehicle when she tried to escape. One of my friends helped me to get her into my vehicle and I drove very fast to the police station, as I was racing for my life. Ndakapinda nemumakomba ndichimhanyisa mota ndiri mu dust road zve 30km kusvika ndasvika kupolice. Ndakakwanisa kusunga nhengo kuti ropa risanyanye kubuda. It was painful, but I endured the pain and I cannot believe that I am the one who was behind the wheel. I thank the medical staff who attended to me and I want to tell you that I am now feeling better following a successful operation. Kwasara kutopa mombe kunanachiremba vakabata basa rasimba.

Mercy was arrested and appeared before a Marondera magistrate facing an attempted murder charge.

She was remanded in custody pending medical reports to show the degree of Tasarirenhamo’s injuries.

