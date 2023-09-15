Retirement A “Possibility” For Former Chelsea And Real Madrid Forward, Eden Hazard, Says Fabrizio Romano

There has been speculation that he has been invited back to Stamford Bridge, but football agent Fabrizio Romano said the rumours are not true.

In his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano said the Belgian could take up the option to retire from football. He said:

There’s a lot being speculated about Eden Hazard, who remains a free agent, but at the moment I’m not aware of anything concrete.

There are a lot of rumours, but nothing advanced because at the moment Hazard is still discussing with his family and those close to him about retirement.

Retirement for Hazard is a concrete possibility, but it’s not a final decision yet, and I think when we talk about a big decision like this for an important player like Hazard, I like to be respectful.

It’s the player who has to decide and communicate, not for me or other journalists in general.

For sure he’s considering retirement, but let’s see what he will decide, and I can say that all the rumours about Belgian clubs, or a return to Chelsea or other clubs, none of this was concrete or true.